Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.15. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 21,137 shares.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.23 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Custom Truck One Source’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares in the company, valued at $690,151.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $978.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

