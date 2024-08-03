CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $26.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.