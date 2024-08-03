CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $26.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment accounts for approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Featured Articles

