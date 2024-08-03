DA Davidson Increases BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $137.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $121.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $884.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $726.24 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 200.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 305.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 24.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

