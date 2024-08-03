DA Davidson Increases Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $13.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

HLF stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $128,985. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Herbalife by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 148,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 5,249.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 136,008 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 116,030 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

