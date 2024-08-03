Daniel J. Gill Sells 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $154.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 127.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $68,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

