Daniel J. Santaniello Sells 759 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 759 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $268.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

