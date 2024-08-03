Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of DAR opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.