Darren Stralow Purchases 36,250 Shares of Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Stock

Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL – Get Free Report) insider Darren Stralow acquired 36,250 shares of Bellevue Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,025.00 ($32,696.08).
Bellevue Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 0.84.
About Bellevue Gold
