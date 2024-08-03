Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BTIG Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $143.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.37.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.68. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,606 shares of company stock valued at $103,799,779 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.