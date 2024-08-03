David L. Orf Sells 2,102 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) VP David L. Orf sold 2,102 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $136,272.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $61.00 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

