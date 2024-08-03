David W. Heinzmann Sells 3,786 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LFUS stock opened at $247.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Littelfuse by 9.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 14.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

