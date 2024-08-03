Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 187.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,065,516.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,065,516.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,068 shares of company stock valued at $874,173. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

