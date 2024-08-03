DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 431.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DBVT opened at $0.94 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

