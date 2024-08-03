Definitive Healthcare’s (DH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DH. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DH

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of DH stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $436.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after buying an additional 254,726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after buying an additional 595,280 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.