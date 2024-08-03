Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Trading Up 2.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$58.00 to C$61.00. The company traded as high as C$48.54 and last traded at C$48.31. 26,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 97,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.12.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial Co. will post 2.6896762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

