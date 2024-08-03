Delta Air Lines, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.31. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

