Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Down 3.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.63. 15,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,697,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DML. Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 target price on Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.76.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1,986.78%. The firm had revenue of C$0.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

