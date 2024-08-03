Dennis P. Mcnamara Sells 6,000 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Stock

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,521.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Shares of OPY opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.59 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Oppenheimer Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Further Reading

