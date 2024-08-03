DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

XRAY opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

