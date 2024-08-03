Desjardins Lowers Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Price Target to C$1.00

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEV. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.82.

Lion Electric Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:LEV opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.67. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$194.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.74.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.28 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

