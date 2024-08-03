Desjardins Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$18.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AP.UN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.58.

AP.UN opened at C$16.45 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.32.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

