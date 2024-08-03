Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases FDM Group (LON:FDM) Price Target to GBX 430

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 365 ($4.70) to GBX 430 ($5.53) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £498.15 ($640.79). In other FDM Group news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £8,648.01 ($11,124.27). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £498.15 ($640.79). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,232. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.
