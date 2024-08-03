Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $282.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $282.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $266.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.86. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

