Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Match Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,020,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 60,169 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 223,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

