Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 8,300 ($106.77) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.08) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,847.33 ($75.22).

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

About InterContinental Hotels Group

LON IHG opened at GBX 7,366 ($94.75) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,548 ($71.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,790 ($113.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,990.28. The firm has a market cap of £11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

