Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading Down 6.3%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €38.55 ($41.90) and last traded at €38.66 ($42.02). Approximately 4,895,526 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.25 ($44.84).

Deutsche Post Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.27 and its 200 day moving average is €40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.57.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.