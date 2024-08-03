Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,062.58

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,062.58 ($13.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,184 ($15.23). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($14.47), with a volume of 3,110 shares trading hands.

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,814.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,222.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,062.58.

Get Dewhurst Group alerts:

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,580.65%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.