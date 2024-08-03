DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 16th

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
DFI stock opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.40. DFI Retail Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.37.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
