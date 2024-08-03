Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Announces Earnings Results

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $439.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGR opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 0.99. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DSGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Activity

In other Distribution Solutions Group news, Director Robert Zamarripa bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 76.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

