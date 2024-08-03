DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. DMC Global updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOOM opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Articles

