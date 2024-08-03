Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lifted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.2 %

DG stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $170.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average is $138.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

