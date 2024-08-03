Don Leung Sells 1,256 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Don Leung sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $39,526.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 815,736 shares in the company, valued at $25,671,211.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Don Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Don Leung sold 9,554 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $296,842.78.

On Monday, July 22nd, Don Leung sold 17,014 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $527,774.28.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Don Leung sold 68,321 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,953,297.39.

On Monday, July 15th, Don Leung sold 26,205 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $746,842.50.

On Friday, July 12th, Don Leung sold 61 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $1,738.50.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $719.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

