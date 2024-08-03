DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DoorDash Trading Up 8.3 %

DASH opened at $117.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

