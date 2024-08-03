DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $127.00. The stock had previously closed at $108.20, but opened at $116.66. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DoorDash shares last traded at $117.53, with a volume of 1,567,097 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,492,660.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,396. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $2,969,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in DoorDash by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 139,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average is $118.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

