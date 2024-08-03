Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $104.96 and last traded at $98.76, with a volume of 10257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.58.

The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

