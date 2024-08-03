DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of DBL stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.85.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.