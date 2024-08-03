DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DBL stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

