Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLOW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $641.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 260.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 65,042 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 206.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 12.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 305,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 311,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

