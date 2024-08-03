Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Sells $801,305.19 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dover Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.71. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dover by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,891,000 after purchasing an additional 157,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.