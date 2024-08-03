DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. DraftKings updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. DraftKings has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $49.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.03.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

