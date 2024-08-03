DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 11.7% on Analyst Downgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.7% on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $41.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.34. 8,371,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 10,819,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DKNG. Bank of America reduced their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.03.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

