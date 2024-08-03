Drax Group (LON:DRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $657.50

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 657.50 ($8.46) and last traded at GBX 656 ($8.44), with a volume of 4213481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648.50 ($8.34).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 750 ($9.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 461.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 537.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 507.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,654.68%.

In related news, insider Rob Shuter purchased 80,000 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £516,800 ($664,780.04). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

