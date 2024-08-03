Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $31.55

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.55, but opened at $34.96. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 39,635 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $311,396.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,934,815.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,541,537.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,633 shares in the company, valued at $36,133,214.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,063. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

