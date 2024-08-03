Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 22036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $120.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 564.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $523.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

Featured Articles

