DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $126.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.