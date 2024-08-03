DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.030-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.58.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:DD opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

