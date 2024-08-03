Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

