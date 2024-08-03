Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECCC opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

About Eagle Point Credit

Featured Stories

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

