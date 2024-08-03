Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ECCC opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $22.87.
About Eagle Point Credit
