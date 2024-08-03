Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares — Dividend of $0.16

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 87.7% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 125.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.9 %

ECC opened at $9.82 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $755.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

