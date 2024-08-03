Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on October 7th

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 4.1 %

EMN stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMN

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.