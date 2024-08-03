Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on October 7th

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

EMN stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

