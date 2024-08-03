eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $62.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.20 on Thursday. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in eBay by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 541,384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in eBay by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.